Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,507.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,394 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 341.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonetti & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $150.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $150.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.