Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 57.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388,086 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,629,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,919,000 after purchasing an additional 891,304 shares during the last quarter. Investure LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Investure LLC now owns 1,326,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,126,000 after purchasing an additional 742,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $267.36 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $227.86 and a 52 week high of $268.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.