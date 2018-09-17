Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $113,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $141.98 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.