Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lara May & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.91. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,944. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.21 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

