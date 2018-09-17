Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Position Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,990,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,226,000 after buying an additional 876,934 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $56.63 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

