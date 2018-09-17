Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Short Interest Up 190.3% in August

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,575,238 shares, a growth of 190.3% from the August 15th total of 3,298,646 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,456,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,795,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,111 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,055,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,922,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,003,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400,114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

