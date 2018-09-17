VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Shares Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises about 1.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.05% of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 289,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is a boost from VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

