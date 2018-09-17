Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $101,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 80.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $71.75 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

