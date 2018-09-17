Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

