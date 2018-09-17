ValuEngine Lowers Big Lots (BIG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of BIG opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,452,457.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 363.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 72.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 74,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

