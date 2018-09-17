ValuEngine Downgrades Perrigo (PRGO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.69.

NYSE PRGO opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.77%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,041,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,897,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,251,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,200.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,274,000 after purchasing an additional 340,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

