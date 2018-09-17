Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.25 to $13.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.97.

VLY stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.