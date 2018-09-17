Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Position Reduced by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $117.13 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.59.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.