Valerie Toalson Sells 25,160 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) insider Valerie Toalson sold 25,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $689,635.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,175.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 948,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,501. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,388 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,693,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,392,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,222,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after purchasing an additional 332,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 6,928.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

