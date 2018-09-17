Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,868,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 184.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $294.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.38. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.68 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

