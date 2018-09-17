US Concrete (USCR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USCR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a $53.95 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. DA Davidson set a $95.00 target price on shares of US Concrete and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of US Concrete and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $404.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.40 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,755.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Kunz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $691,306.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $424,178 and have sold 18,390 shares worth $936,288. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

