US Concrete (USCR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USCR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a $53.95 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. DA Davidson set a $95.00 target price on shares of US Concrete and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of US Concrete and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.
Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.35.
In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.40 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,755.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Kunz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $691,306.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $424,178 and have sold 18,390 shares worth $936,288. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.