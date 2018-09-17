US Bancorp DE Sells 4,143 Shares of MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Signition LP bought a new position in MB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in MB Financial by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBFI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MB Financial to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. MB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of MB Financial stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. MB Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that MB Financial Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

