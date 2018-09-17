US Bancorp DE Has $325,000 Stake in Adient PLC (ADNT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adient were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.71.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

