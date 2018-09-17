United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.84. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $120.39 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

In related news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,586,000 after buying an additional 56,443 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,788,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $308,056,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,840,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,769,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

