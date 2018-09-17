UBS Group AG (UBS) Stake Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,907,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,564,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.01% of UBS Group worth $589,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.28. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.45%. sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

