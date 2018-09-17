U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

“We are initiating research coverage on PRTS with an OUTPERFORM investment rating for risk tolerant micro-cap investors.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 436,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

