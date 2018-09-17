U Network Market Capitalization Tops $4.07 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, U Network has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $404,675.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,899,797,145 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

