Tyson Foods (TSN) Given a $82.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned a $82.00 target price by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $4,416,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $7,772,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

