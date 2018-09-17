Tyson Foods (TSN) Given a $82.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned a $82.00 target price by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.
NYSE:TSN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11.
In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $4,416,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $7,772,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.
