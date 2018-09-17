Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stake Raised by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,784,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $383,618,000 after buying an additional 789,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,559,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $132,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,676,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,659,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 133,266 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,757,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Twitter from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.75 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $229,265.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $30,366,591.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,838,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,836,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,141,654 shares of company stock worth $158,388,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

