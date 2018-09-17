Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.37 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

