Tullow Oil (TLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.13) target price (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.26)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 278 ($3.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248.74 ($3.24).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 234.23 ($3.05) on Monday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.30 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

In related news, insider Les Wood sold 53,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £125,683.74 ($163,714.65).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

