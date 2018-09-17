Trifast (TRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Trifast to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. FinnCap cut shares of Trifast to a corporate rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 254 ($3.31) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

LON:TRI opened at GBX 214 ($2.79) on Thursday. Trifast has a 12 month low of GBX 191.75 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 264 ($3.44).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

