Trex Company Inc (TREX) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,780 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 1.25% of Trex worth $45,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trex by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 116.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 171,954 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 71.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 5,460 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $424,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,175 shares of company stock worth $2,057,493. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TREX opened at $88.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 2.39. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

