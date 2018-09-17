TransUnion (TRU) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 173.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $318,495.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,456.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 131,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $9,453,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 389,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,418 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “$75.07” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.