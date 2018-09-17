Transcontinental Inc. Class A (TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Transcontinental Inc. Class A (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental Inc. Class A from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental Inc. Class A from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Transcontinental Inc. Class A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$31.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental Inc. Class A from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transcontinental Inc. Class A from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. Class A stock opened at C$23.98 on Thursday. Transcontinental Inc. Class A has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

