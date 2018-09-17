Traders Buy Shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (EEMV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) on weakness during trading on Monday. $52.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.22 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $57.74

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,391,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 333,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 328,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter.

