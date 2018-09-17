Traders Buy Shares of Adobe Systems (ADBE) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) on weakness during trading on Monday. $253.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $173.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.62 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Adobe Systems had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Adobe Systems traded down ($6.44) for the day and closed at $268.25

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total value of $746,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,080,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,496,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,316,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,325 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 2,178.0% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,100,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 29,729.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 513,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 511,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

