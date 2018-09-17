Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.15 Million Stake in GGP Inc (GGP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 685.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GGP were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GGP by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,800,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GGP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,671,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,335,000 after purchasing an additional 273,787 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GGP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,588,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in GGP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,554,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,662,000 after purchasing an additional 286,851 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GGP by 7.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,736,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 340,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut GGP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of GGP opened at $22.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GGP Inc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $583.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.94 million. GGP had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

