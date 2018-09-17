Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1,051.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,341,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,910 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,874,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,594 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,162,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,677 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,182,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,056,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,773 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 2,031,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 923,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. TheStreet raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $61.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

