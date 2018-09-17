Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 27,311 iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (REM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (BMV:REM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV REM opened at $44.89 on Monday. iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd has a 52 week low of $737.00 and a 52 week high of $905.50.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortg.REITIn Fd (BMV:REM)

