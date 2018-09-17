Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.85 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded up C$0.40 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.68. 244,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,114. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$7.29 and a one year high of C$20.93.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Torex Gold Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The company had revenue of C$131.39 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Franklin Lorie Davis sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$123,399.75.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

