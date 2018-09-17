Torcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Torcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $23,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.02932266 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008532 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000520 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004120 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002159 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Torcoin

Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin . Torcoin’s official website is torcoin.org

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

