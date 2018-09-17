Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 13043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Cap M downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ernest Mario bought 16,500 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.