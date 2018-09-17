Tokia (TKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $217,283.00

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Tokia has a market capitalization of $656,313.00 and approximately $217,283.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Tokia has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00271492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00151813 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.06328192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Tokia Profile

Tokia launched on May 2nd, 2018. Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. The official message board for Tokia is medium.com/@tokia_io . Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokia is /r/TOKIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokia is www.tokia.io

Tokia Token Trading

Tokia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokia using one of the exchanges listed above.

