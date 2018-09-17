TittieCoin Hits One Day Volume of $71.00 (TTC)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One TittieCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, TittieCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. TittieCoin has a total market cap of $236,324.00 and $71.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00836070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002193 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022525 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001470 BTC.

About TittieCoin

TittieCoin (TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. TittieCoin’s official website is tittiecoin.com . TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin . The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TittieCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TittieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

