Titcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Titcoin has a market cap of $81,104.00 and $6.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Titcoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,266.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.06640321 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.01410689 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00059711 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001490 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001249 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

