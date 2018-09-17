Tilray (TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $116.53

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $132.46, but opened at $116.53. Tilray shares last traded at $124.86, with a volume of 126296 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. acquired 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan Kennedy acquired 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

