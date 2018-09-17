Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176,759 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 40.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $30.68 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

