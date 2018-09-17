Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $20.40 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $292.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.49 and a one year high of $293.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

