Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 94,232 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40,359.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,982,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,241 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,727,000 after purchasing an additional 177,291 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 159,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 358,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

