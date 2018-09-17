THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRD shares. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of TCRD opened at $8.35 on Monday. THL Credit has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. equities analysts expect that THL Credit will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

In related news, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,838.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 52,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $415,603.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 276,157 shares of company stock worth $2,214,133 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in THL Credit by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in THL Credit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in THL Credit by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 700,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 249,706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in THL Credit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in THL Credit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

