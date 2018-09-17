Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 113.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 99,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,194,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total value of $4,806,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $241.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $244.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

