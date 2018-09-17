Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Shares Bought by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,640 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 2.4% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $62,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

In other news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

