Tether Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $2.82 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00016059 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Instant Bitex, QBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00267451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.06146760 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,080,109,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,756,421,736 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, FCoin, BigONE, IDCM, OOOBTC, Kryptono, ZB.COM, B2BX, DragonEX, TDAX, Coinut, Kraken, Gate.io, BTC-Alpha, BitMart, Upbit, Exmo, DigiFinex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, LBank, OKEx, UEX, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, BtcTurk, Iquant, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Bibox, Instant Bitex, MBAex, CoinEx, CoinBene, C2CX, TOPBTC, Kucoin, QBTC, EXX, IDAX, ABCC, Binance, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

