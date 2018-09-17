TerraForm Power (TERP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised TerraForm Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised TerraForm Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised TerraForm Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised TerraForm Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TerraForm Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.19.

NASDAQ TERP opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TerraForm Power has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. TerraForm Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. TerraForm Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in TerraForm Power in the second quarter worth $21,748,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TerraForm Power by 11,470.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 896,200 shares during the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TerraForm Power in the first quarter worth $9,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TerraForm Power by 98.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 656,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TerraForm Power in the second quarter worth $7,634,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

